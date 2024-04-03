צופית ליבמן בהפגנה מול משרדי אונר"א צו 9

Tzofit Libman, the sister-in-law of the hostage Elyakim Libman, confronted a UNRWA employee on Wednesday during a demonstration outside the organization's offices in Jerusalem.

"How does it feel to feed the devil? Does it feel nice? You know your teacher dragged the dead body of a boy named Jonathan Samerano, have you heard this name? He dragged the body, and Hamas is still holding it. Can you take responsibility for this? Can you be on the right side of history? Can you look me in the eye? I'm a human, you know," Libman berated the employee.

"My brother-in-law was kidnapped to Gaza while he was busy all morning on October 7th at the Nova Festival saving lives. He didn't want to run away, he wanted to save as many lives as he could. And at that exact time, your terrorists dragged a dead body. How can you explain that? Your silence is much worse than anything else," she added.

Earlier in the day, activists, including families of hostages and bereaved families blocked the the entrances to the UNRWA offices in Jerusalem to protest the presence of the organization in the capital.

The activists brought a pickup truck similar to the ones used by the Hamas terrorists on October 7th. Activists dressed as terrorists stood on the bed of the truck to symbolize the UNRWA employees' involvement in the attack as revealed by the IDF Spokesman several times.

The families of the hostages and the bereaved families chanted: "You murdered and abducted our children. Your organization took an active part in the massacre and even now you know where the hostages are and you refuse to help bring them back."