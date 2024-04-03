Minister of Energy and National Infrastructure Eli Cohen sent a strong message to the United States during a live interview at the Union of Municipal Corporations conference in Eilat.

"If the US, our greatest ally, which I very much appreciate, doesn't back the State of Israel completely, it has nothing to look for in the Middle East. The State of Israel is its ally, and we are the only democracy in the region. The only reason I see for the change of the Americans' stance is the upcoming elections," Cohen stated.

The Minister also mentioned the head of the National Emergency Authority, who recently warned about months-long power outages in the event of a war in Lebanon. "The remarks by the head of the National Emergency Authority are irresponsible. To say that there will be power outages that will last several months is an irresponsible statement. His job is to prepare and not to send people into hysterics.

He added that "if Israel loses power for a few hours, Lebanon will lose power for entire months. The chance of a dark scenario of a power outage in 60% of the country is low. We are working to be properly prepared. I personally didn't buy a generator."