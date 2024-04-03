Nestled amidst the tranquil beauty of Efrat's HaTe’ena neighborhood, Moshava offers you a seamless blend of luxury, comfort and community.

Families looking for the perfect balance between urban convenience and suburban serenity love this prime location just 20 minutes from Jerusalem!

Overlooking sweeping vistas of the Judean Hills and Jerusalem mountains, the views out your windows are an enchanting backdrop of natural splendor. Along with the serene, out-of-town feel characterized by verdant green spaces and lots of local playgrounds, you have stores and eateries conveniently close.

Moshava צילום: PR

Moshava homes exude sophistication and elegance in every detail. The prestigious architecture and high-end finishes are a testament to superior craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Planned for comfortable, modern daily life, including smart home systems, underfloor heating, and glamorous kitchens.

Designed with family and friends — plus lots of fun times — in mind, the homes boast spacious indoor family rooms and enormous gardens. All perfect for creating cherished memories with loved ones!

Bedroom צילום: PR

It’s a place where you can breathe in suburban tranquility yet enjoy city amenities. Walk down tree-lined boulevards and across stone-inlaid courts in the Moshava development. Cross over to the shopping centers, restaurants, schools and cultural complexes nearby.

Become a part of a vibrant and established community. Families of all ages and stages love to call Efrat home, including a significant Anglo population. Offering a choice of excellent schools, youth programming and a thriving cultural scene rooted in Jewish values, it’s an obvious choice for a dati family.

With homes starting at $1.3 million, Moshava invites you to enjoy quality time and family togetherness. Makes it easy to invite over friends and lounge comfortably as you shmooze in the shade. Gives you the opportunity to turn daily life into dreamy living!

We’re checking every box on your dream list.

Living room צילום: PR