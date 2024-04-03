An indictment has been filed against a bus driver who killed a pregnant mother and her two daughters in 2022.

The 51-year-old bus driver is charged with negligently causing his bus to roll down a hill, thereby causing the deaths of Shoshana Glustein, age 40, and her daughters Chaya Sara (7) and Chana (2).

According to the indictment, the driver reset the bus' electrical system, without pulling the hand brakes. This neutralized the electrical brakes, causing the bus to roll downhill.

The August 2022 accident occurred as Shoshana Glustein and her daughters stood near a bus stop on Shamgar Street in Jerusalem, near the Rav Shefa Mall, and the driver lost control of his bus.

The father and another son were in the nearby mall at the time of the accident.

Six people were injured, including one in serious condition (a young woman about 21 years old), two who were moderately injured, including a boy about six years old, and three lightly injured, including a boy about four years of age and a baby about a year old.