המחאה מול משרד אונר"א צו 9

The entrances to the UNRWA offices in Jerusalem were blocked on Wednesday by family members of hostages from the Tikva Forum, bereaved families, and dozens of activists from the Tzav 9 movement which leads the fight against the organization.

The activists blocked the entrances and exits of the offices of organization whose employees participated in the massacre on October 7th.

In addition, the activists brought a pickup truck similar to the ones used by the Hamas terrorists on October 7th. Activists dressed as terrorists stood on the bed of the truck to symbolize the UNRWA employees' involvement in the attack as revealed by the IDF Spokesman several times.

The families of the hostages and the bereaved families chanted: "You murdered and abducted our children. Your organization took an active part in the massacre and even now you know where the hostages are and you refuse to help bring them back."

Reut Ben Haim, the founder of Tzav 9, stated: "This terror organization's work in Jerusalem must end. Under the guise of aid to refugees, they raise the next generation of terrorists, the next generation of terror, and we will make sure to disrupt the organization's operations until the Israeli government removes them from Jerusalem."