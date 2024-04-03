2024 sees Stan Polovets leading the Genesis Prize in an unprecedented year, focusing on organizations dedicated to Israeli hostages' welfare.

The Genesis Prize, under the leadership of CEO Stan Polovets, has bestowed its annual award to Israeli organizations dedicated to releasing hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 and supporting their families. This year, the decision marks the second time the foundation has honored organizations and activists in response to global and societal challenges, rather than singular notables from the Jewish community.

Established in 2013, the Genesis Prize celebrates Jewish achievement by honoring individuals who are professionally accomplished and have contributed significantly to humanity while embodying Jewish values. With a robust endowment and a vision to inspire unity and pride within the Jewish community, the foundation has recognized various leaders, activists, and philanthropists.

For only the second time in its history, it has chosen to support organizations rather than individuals. The selection committee selected five Israeli nongovernmental organizations for its initial round of grants. Each is notable for its commitment to providing support in unique and critical areas of need.

“The Genesis Prize is a humanitarian award, and this year, it seeks to achieve three things: Ensure the world does not forget the plight of captives abducted by Hamas, provide additional aid to organizations focused on assisting the hostages and their families, and honor the selfless work of organizations that spontaneously emerged after Oct. 7,” stated Stan Polovets .

Genesis Prize Honorees

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum stands as a vital source of support and solace for families devastated by the abduction of their loved ones. Operating as a guiding light in their darkest hours, this entity extends a compassionate hand through a comprehensive range of services designed to alleviate these families' multifaceted challenges.

The forum provides critical medical support, recognizing that the health implications of such traumatic events can be both immediate and long-lasting. Whether it’s addressing physical injuries sustained during abduction or managing the psychological stressors that follow, it ensures that every family member's health needs are met with care and professionalism.

Emotional support is another cornerstone of the forum's work. Understanding the profound psychological turmoil experienced by families, the organization offers counseling services, support groups, and one-on-one therapy sessions. These services aim to provide a safe space to express fears, grief, and anxieties, promoting healing and resilience in the face of unimaginable pain.

Furthermore, the forum provides professional guidance to navigate the complex legal, financial, and logistical challenges that arise after an abduction. From legal assistance in navigating the justice system to financial advice to cope with the economic strain of their situation, the forum ensures families have access to the expertise needed to face these challenges head-on.

By offering these services, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum aids in the immediate recovery and support of families affected by abduction and invests in their long-term well-being and stability.



The Jewish Agency for Israel's Fund for Victims of Terror is a critical lifeline for those impacted by terror, distinguished by its swift and decisive response to crises. This fund plays a pivotal role in the aftermath of terror attacks, delivering urgent emergency aid to victims and their families, ensuring they have the necessary resources to begin the complicated process of rebuilding their lives.

The fund understands the immediate needs that arise following terror incidents. It provides financial assistance to cover medical bills, home repairs, and other urgent expenses that victims may face. This financial support is crucial in alleviating the unexpected burden placed on victims, allowing them to focus on recovery without the added stress of financial strain. Since its establishment, the fund has supported around 8,500 families, distributing $18 million in aid.

Beyond the immediate financial assistance, the Jewish Agency for Israel's Fund for Victims of Terror also offers psychological support, recognizing the deep emotional scars left by terror attacks. Through counseling services and support groups, victims are given a space to heal, facilitating a journey toward mental recovery alongside the physical.



Lev Echad (“one heart” in Hebrew) is an organization dedicated to providing unwavering support to families grappling with the unimaginable hardship of having a loved one held hostage. Recognizing the complex web of challenges these families face, Lev Echad operates 24/7, ensuring that support is always available when needed.

Lev Echad offers counseling services, therapeutic sessions, and emotional support groups, all designed to help families cope with their emotional turmoil. The enterprise strives to provide peace and resilience amid ongoing uncertainty. In addition to emotional support, it addresses the financial strain often accompanying such crises. Lev Echad offers financial assistance and guidance, helping families manage their immediate needs and navigate the complexities of financial planning during such turbulent times.

Additionally, Lev Echad helps navigate the logistical challenges arising after an abduction. This might include coordinating with legal authorities, organizing community support, and managing communication efforts to raise awareness about the kidnapping. By handling these logistical aspects, the organization allows families to focus on supporting each other rather than becoming overwhelmed by the details of their situation.

NATAL — Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center stands as a beacon of hope and recovery for individuals whose lives have been shattered by terror and war. As an apolitical entity, NATAL's sole focus is on the healing process, offering a sanctuary for both direct victims of violence and those indirectly impacted, such as families, friends, and communities who bear the emotional and psychological scars of these traumatic events.

NATAL’s healing approach is comprehensive and tailored to each individual's unique needs. Understanding that trauma affects people differently, the center offers a wide range of therapeutic services designed to foster resilience and facilitate recovery. These services include individual and group therapy, specialized treatments for children and adolescents, and support for families navigating the complexities of trauma together.

OneFamily stands out for its comprehensive support system for victims of terror and war. It adopts a holistic methodology to healing, recognizing that the impact of such traumatic experiences extends far beyond physical injuries, profoundly affecting the psychological well-being of victims and their loved ones. By assisting in securing government benefits, OneFamily ensures that victims' immediate financial and medical needs are met, laying a foundation for their journey toward recovery.

Moreover, OneFamily's commitment to rehabilitation encompasses a broad spectrum of therapeutic services designed to heal the body and mind. From individual and group therapy sessions that address the psychological aftermath of terror and conflict to innovative therapeutic modalities like art therapy, music therapy, and trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, OneFamily tailors its approach to meet the diverse needs of those it serves.

Its holistic approach extends to the entire family unit, acknowledging that the repercussions ripple through the whole family when one member is affected by terror or war. By supporting the rehabilitation of the whole family, OneFamily addresses the complex web of physical injuries, psychological scars, and the emotional toll on relationships within the family, facilitating a comprehensive healing process.

“These volunteers are an inspiring example of Jewish strength and unity who have already earned a place in the history of the Jewish people and Israel,” stated Stan Polovets. “ The 2024 Genesis Prize is a recognition of their indomitable spirit and the inspiration they have provided to all people of conscience around the world."

As the Genesis Prize Foundation looks ahead, it remains open to extending support to additional groups and activists, especially as the situation evolves and new needs emerge. This adaptive and responsive approach underscores the foundation's commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by terror, war, and abduction, reflecting a deep dedication to humanitarian aid and support within Israel.

Stan Polovets: Steering the Foundation

Stan Polovets holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a master's degree in Russian and East European studies from Stanford University.

His professional accomplishments and philanthropic endeavors extend beyond his notable work with the Genesis Prize Foundation. With a background in the international energy sector and a track record of strategic philanthropy, Stan Polovets brings a wealth of experience to the foundation's leadership.

Beyond his business achievements, Stan Polovets is deeply committed to philanthropy, with a focus that spans several causes and communities. In 2003, he established the Vnimanie Foundation, which focuses on children with learning disabilities and behavioral disorders, showcasing his dedication to societal welfare and the support of vulnerable populations.