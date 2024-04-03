Israel Police on Wednesday published a photo of a terrorist who on Tuesday night carried out a terror attack, injuring four police officers.

The photo shows the terrorist holding a knife and intending to harm security forces, while presenting a real and immediate danger to the security guards at the scene.

Israel Police emphasized that the terrorist's family reported that he presented a danger only after the terror attack: "In contradiction to the false claims by the family of the terrorist, the family called the police after the terror attack, without providing any other warning."

A preliminary investigation found that the terrorist, identified as Wahab Shabita, a 26-year-old Arab Israeli from Tira, ran over the four police officers and then fled the scene. One of the officers suffered severe injuries.

After the ramming, the terrorist's vehicle arrived at a crossing near Alfei Menashe. The terrorist got out of the vehicle and tried to stab security guards who were stationed at the crossing. The security guards shot the terrorist and killed him.

Initially it was believed that a second terrorist was in the vehicle as well, but searches by police forces ruled out the involvement of a second terrorist.

Shabita's family claimed that they reported that he was liable to harm others, saying, "He was a quiet and introverted young man, who lately was diagnosed with a mental illness and received treatment at home."

The family also claimed that he left the house agitated and in a way that worried the rest of the family: "It was reported to the police that he was liable to harm himself or others," they said.

Israel Police have denied this claim.