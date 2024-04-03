The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper on Wednesday reported that Egypt has received "US guarantees" that Israel will not conduct any sort of ground operation in Rafah before mid-May, at the earliest.

According ot the Egyptian sources, this promise will remain valid even if efforts to reach a prisoner swap deal fail.

In addition, arrangements will be made for the civilian population in Gaza, in order to avoid chaos in the area prior to the ground operation.

Al Akhbar also reported that Israel has changed its position with regards to a prisoner swap deal on matters relating to Gazans' return to northern Gaza and the number and identities of the terrorists who would be released in exchange for female IDF soldiers.

Previously, Al Jazeera reported that Israel had agreed to allow the gradual return of Gazans to northern Gaza, at a rate of 2,000 people per day, and only two weeks after the start of a ceasefire.

The Egyptian sources also said that Israel is demanding the creation of a system which will allow contact with the hostages held by Gaza terror groups, in order to ensure the hostages' well-being.