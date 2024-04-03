I don’t remember a time quite like this. Seems like the asylums have been let loose and taken to the streets.

True enough, the 60s. Those protests, here in the USA, were for equality/civil rights, but mostly against the Establishment and the Vietnam war.

The youth culture had arrived and if you were 30 and over, you were deemed, and doomed, Establishment.

Mostly though…Vietnam. Anybody out there remember? The college sit-ins, Mario Savio, Abbie Hoffman – “Hell no, we won’t go.”

The Democratic National Convention, Chicago, 1968, was where the “peaceniks” and the “hardhats” engaged in last-stand bloody warfare…over Vietnam.

At the time. It was thought to be the worst act of civil strife ever.

Not anymore.

The George Floyd protests of 2020…May until July…now have the distinction of being tops for civil unrest…” mostly peaceful” riots covering numerous towns and cities.

That has become a holiday for liberal/Democrat/leftists, who viewed the George Floyd “murder” as an opportunity to go rogue/BLM. They feast on this.

As Jan 6 will always be Purim for them, Trump as Haman, so too George Floyd is Christmas for the left.

“Burn Baby Burn,” as it was in the 60s, and now picked up by a new generation of malcontents. But this generation doesn’t even know the stakes.

The 60s demonstrators had a tangible cause. Soldiers were returning from Vietnam in body bags.

Today, what’s the excuse?

To some degree, we are still in George Floyd territory. His shadow looms over the streets. Call it the George Floyd effect.

Name the event, and they are sure to show up. Wherever Biden speaks, there they are with their placards and their shouts to drown him out, yet strangely enough, they are on the same side, All Democrats together. He agrees with them and they agree with him and he even says, “You have a point. I hear you.”

He hears them not asking to “give peace a chance” the clarion call for the youth of the 60s, but rather to give Hamas a chance.

Yes, these are the “pro-Palestine” protestors. Support for those brutes, those Oct. 7 savages, is their cause, and most don’t even know what it’s all about, except that it invokes Israel, and it is this which motivates them, and inflames them. to go protesting from campus to campus…spoiled American brats all of them.

They know nothing, and were raised in indoctrination camps…the universities. They majored in gender, race, and Islamic Studies, with extra credits for transgender appreciation.

Most are white bread kids with blacks added to the mix…and surprisingly, Asians too. What’s their beef?

For most, it is about Israel. But for some, it is simply party-time. They will protest anything, anywhere. Just show them the way, and off they go.

Even in Israel? Even in Israel.

We have often said that leftists are the same everywhere. They are absolutely that and nothing else.

Before Oct. 7, they rioted throughout the Land of Israel over something to do with judicial reform. No big deal, really, but they made it big to dump Bibi.

They were so disruptive that some argue, as I do, that their actions ignited Hamas and led to the slaughter of Oct. 7.

They, partly at least, made it happen, and caused the Israeli leaders to get their eyes off the ball.

That was then. This is now, and they are at it again, at a time when Israel is soldiering for its survival in the caves of Hamas/Gaza.

These too are spoiled brats. Yes, Israel has them too…and why are they not in uniform as part of their heroic brothers, the IDF? And the retirees who make up a good portion of them, why aren't they home worrying about their IDF sons and grandsons or visiting the wounded?

Good questions.

Instead, off they are rioting in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem over something, anything. That, instead of military service or volunteering.

Something is rotten in the state of the left.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir , “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here .

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here

