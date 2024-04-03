Israel Police on Wednesday morning raided an apartment in southern Israel, arresting ten Arab residents of the Palestinian Authority who were in pre-1967 Israel illegally.

The police raided the apartment, located in Ashkelon's Atikot neighborhood, following a tipoff that infiltrators were being accommodated there.

The ten were arrested and taken for questioning, and indictments are expected to be filed against them.

Accoring to the police, the ten were arrested during a police operation focused on enforcing the laws against employing, transporting, and accommodating those who are in Israel illegally.

The operation was carried out "in accordance with the instructions from the Southern District Commander, Amir Cohen, to carry out operational activities while gathering intelligence to locate and arrest infiltrators who may provide a platform for terror activities."