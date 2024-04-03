The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened even more deadly attacks against Israel in the near future.

On Wednesday, an IRGC spokesman warned that "very soon we will witness more deadly attacks against Israel."

The spokesman added that "the resistance front will do what it has been tasked with."

The threat follows the Monday elimination of a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards official, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, near the Iranian embassy in the heart of Damascus.

The IRGC later stated that seven of its members were killed in the strike.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Iran vowed to respond to the strike, attributed to Israel, that destroyed Iran’s Consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus the previous day and killed 12 people, including a senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.