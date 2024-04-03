A senior Egyptian official says that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s visit to Jordan earlier this week focused on coordinating positions between the two countries regarding the Gaza Strip, following escalating tensions between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas claimed recently that its forces had arrested several operatives of the Palestinian Authority's general intelligence, who went to Gaza under the guise of aid organization operatives, while the Palestinian Authority denied these claims.

Talking to the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed daily, the Egyptian source said that al-Sisi asked the Jordanian King to put pressure on the Palestinian Authority and the head of general intelligence, Majed Faraj, to stop this mode d’emploi, which harms efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the crisis, and also not to agree to the temporary solutions that Israel wants to promote.

According to him, Egypt and Hamas have discussed the issue of Palestinian Authority general intelligence operatives, who are originally from the Gaza Strip and who entered Gaza under a cover of the Palestinian Red Crescent.