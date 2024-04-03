תיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops operating in the Khan Yunis area have located numerous weapons, the IDF reported.

During the activity, IAF and engineering forces struck terrorist infrastructure and weapons storage facilities.

In Al-Amal, IDF troops killed and apprehended a number of terrorists, and an IAF aircraft also struck and eliminated a terrorist. During a targeted raid in the area, IDF troops located numerous weapons, including weapons parts, explosive devices, and grenades.

Furthermore, in Al-Amal, IDF troops in a close-quarters encounter eliminated a terrorist cell with tank and close-range fire.

Since Tuesday, IDF fighter jets struck a number of compounds rigged with explosives and terror tunnels. In addition, IAF aircraft struck dozens of terrorist infrastructure, including weapons storage facilities, launch posts, and military compounds.

credit: דובר צה"ל

