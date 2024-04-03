Following an unseasonably warm streak, Israel's temperatures are expected to return to normal towards the weekend.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures dropping but remaining above seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains. There may be limited visibility on Wednesday night, especially in the lowlands, the southern coastal region, and the northwest Negev.

Thursday's temperatures will remain above seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains.

Friday will be mostly clear, with a slight drop in temperatures. Inland and in the mountains, the temperatures will remain higher than average for the season.

Saturday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will continue to drop, reaching seasonal average.