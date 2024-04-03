השגריר ארדן: האו"ם מנסה להשכיח את זוועות הטבח בעוטף עזה דוברות משלחת ישראל לאו"ם

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan inaugurated a special exhibition on Wednesday night, at the entrance to the UN, showing the atrocities committed by Hamas during the October 7 massacre in the Gaza Envelope.

Ambassadors from dozens of countries participated in the launch event for the exhibition that exhibits the crimes of Hamas for the first time at the United Nations.

Ambassador Erdan spoke about the importance of the exhibition, “Here at the United Nations – the organization founded to prevent atrocities – every effort is being made to distort the facts and the truth. The UN is actively attempting to cause mass amnesia – to make the world forget the heinous crimes that Hamas committed. This is the crucial importance of this exhibition. Anyone who enters the gates of the UN will be able to observe the cruelty of Hamas and recognize the need to destroy it."

Ambassador Erdan continued, “But beyond attempting to distort reality, today there are some at the UN that wish to “reward” the perpetrators of these horrors. They seek to avoid any dialogue or negotiations by advancing a one-sided resolution granting the Palestinians statehood.”

“Let me be clear: The Palestinian Authority is an entity that pays and supports terrorists. It has no control over the territory it claims to govern, such as Gaza. And it does not meet the required criteria for Statehood. Supporting a unilateral Palestinian terror state will only ensure more bloodshed and many more October 7th atrocities!” he added.

Erdan responded also to the incident in Gaza, in which World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers were killed by IDF fire, “Israel expresses sorrow over the tragic deaths of World Central Kitchen employees yesterday. We never target civilians deliberately, let alone aid workers carrying out crucial work! This incident is being thoroughly investigated. But we all must remember: For Israel, every loss of life is a tragedy, yet for Hamas, every civilian death is a strategy.”