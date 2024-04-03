Homayoun Sameh, the representative of the Jewish community in the Iranian parliament in Tehran, condemned Monday’s strike in the Iranian consulate in Damascus, in which a senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards was eliminated, and which was attributed to Israel.

"There is no doubt that this great crime and cruel action, carried out with the support of arrogant people, will encourage all freedom seekers in the world to fight more and more against oppression," said Sameh.

A statement to the media on his behalf added that the Jewish community expresses "disgust with this shameful crime, there is no doubt that we will soon win and avenge the injustice, and by the grace of the Almighty there will be a sustainable peace based on justice, and fairness will overcome oppression."

The Jewish community in the city of Isfahan also strongly condemned the eliminations. A press release on behalf of the community said, "The Jewish community of Isfahan condemns the foolish and cowardly terrorist attack by the Zionist regime on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which led to the death of a group of Iranian advisers.”

"At the same time, we express sorrow over the martyrdom of these great and irreplaceable leaders, the holy martyrs of Iran."

Sameh in the past condemned the killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US air strike in Iraq in 2020, and offered his condolences to the general’s family.

He lauded Soleimani as an “officer of peace and security, the symbol of honor, zealousness, the opposite of arrogance, and a symbol of the defense of the weak and the homeland.”

Last year, Sameh took part in an anti-Israeli "Al-Quds Day" march in Iran.

The Jewish community in Iran, numbering about 8,000, lives in the country in the shadow of fear of harassment or accusations of espionage. Its leaders are constantly trying to differentiate between Judaism and Zionism.

While Iranian leaders regularly call for Israel’s destruction, the Jewish community there is on good terms with the authorities.