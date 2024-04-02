המפגינים פורצים את המחסום עם לפידים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Thousands of protestors demonstrated on Tuesday evening against the government in front of the Knesset, demanding the return of the hostages.

Hagay Lober, who lost his son Yehonatan in the Gaza war, came to the demonstration this evening holding a sign “Enough with demonstrations.” At the end of the demonstration by the Knesset, the protestors marched through the capital with torches.

A group of protesters came with torches to the Prime Minister's Residence on Gaza Street, broke through the security fences and confronted the police. During the stormy protest, a burning torch was thrown at a policeman on a horse.

The police reported that the officers stopped and pushed back some of the protesters, who tried to get closer to the Prime Minister's Residence.

Einav Tsengauker, mother of Matan who is being held hostage in Gaza, sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "You are Pharaoh and you are inflicting the plague of the first born on us. You failed and you are responsible for the blood of 1,400 victims and 240 hostages. During your watch you nurtured and raised Hamas."

Later she said: "Because of you my son Matan was kidnapped and tortured in Gaza. This is on your head. It is your fault. We will continue to persecute you, Netanyahu. We will burn the country. We will shake the earth. You will have no day and you will have no night. As long as my Matan has no day and no night – neither will you.”

Merav Svirsky, whose brother Itay was kidnapped and murdered in captivity, said at the demonstration that the Prime Minister "has no interest in returning the hostages – he is using them for his political gains."

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak spoke at the demonstration and said: "We demand elections now. We are angry. It is clear to everyone that we will enter Rafah only in a few weeks and then it will last several months. By then, almost all of the hostages will return in coffins. Those who abandoned them on October 7 are now ready to sacrifice them. Even if the release of the hostages involves a ceasefire, we can crush Hamas. But if Israel succumbs to its leader, the hostages may never return."