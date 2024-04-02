Forbes published its list of 2024 billionaires and dethroned Elon Musk from the title of the richest person in the world, dropping him to second place.

The renowned magazine noted that the number of billionaires today is the highest ever in the world, and the billionaires themselves are also richer than ever.

The first place in the list is awarded to French billionaire Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH, world's largest luxury goods company.

According to the Forbes, Arnault and his family are worth $233 billion, while Musk, who bought the Twitter network, is worth $195 billion.

Third place goes to Jeff Bezos, valued at 194 billion dollars, followed by Mark Zuckerberg with 177 billion dollars.

The first Israeli to join the list is Eyal Ofer, placed 84th, with an estimated worth of 24 billion dollars.

Ofer is followed by his brother, Idan Ofer, placed at 120th and worth 15.8 billion dollars.

Further down the list you can find Dmitri Bukhman and his brother Igor, each worth 9 billion dollars and placed 272nd.

The Bukhman brothers are followed by Teddy Sagi, placed at 432nd, with an estimated value of 6.4 billion dollars.