Biden Administration officials dressed down Israeli officials over Israel's plans to operate in Rafah to complete the destruction of the Hamas terrorist organization, Channel 12 News report.

According to the report, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took part in a phone call with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog was also reportedly present for the two-hour conversation.

The American officials lambasted the Israeli plan to evacuate Rafah ahead of the operation, calling it unfeasible.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly said: "You’re going to be responsible for the third famine crisis of the 21st century. That is not something we can accept as partners. The evacuation plan you’ve presented thus far is not impressive and is not implementable.”

Secretary of State Blinken added: “According to the pace of your operations, it will take you four months to evacuate Rafah.”

The Israeli officials reiterated that Hamas cannot be dismantled without going into Rafah, to which Sullivan declared that this would be pointless without presenting a "day-after plan" for Gaza before going into Gaza.

An Israeli official said that "the Americans are talking In a completely different way from us, the gaps are deep."