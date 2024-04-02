President Isaac Herzog called World Central Kitchen founder, José Andrés, to express his deep sorrow and sincere apologies over the tragic loss of life of World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff in the Gaza Strip on Monday night, and sent his condolences to their families and loved ones.

President Herzog reiterated Israel’s commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation of the tragedy, which occurred amidst the ongoing war against the terrorist organization Hamas.

The President affirmed Israel’s commitment to delivering and upgrading humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and said that efforts must continue to bring about the immediate release of all the hostages held by Hamas.

He also thanked Chef Andres and the WCK for their commitment to the wellbeing of Israelis and Palestinians, and to the values of humanity.