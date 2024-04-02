The Tel Aviv District Police submitted a request to the Investigations and Intelligence Division of the Israel Police to open a criminal investigation against MK Naama Lazimi (Labor Party).

Lazimi was videoed blocking the Ayalon Highway on Saturday night, together with protesters, lighting a bonfire on the road, and blocking a bus carrying arrested protesters.

The Investigations and Intelligence Division is examining the request, which it will forward to the State Attorney, Gali Baharav-Miara, for a decision.

Left-winger Yariv Oppenheimer responded: "This is unbelievable. Knesset members from the Otzma Yehudit party are constantly breaking the law, calling on the public to break the law and confronting police officers at outposts. But an investigation is being opened against Naama Lazimi. This is ridiculous."