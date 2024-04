חנן בן ארי הפתיע את הנוסעים אל על

Passengers on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Miami were surprised to hear singer Hanan Ben Ari on the plane's public address system.

Ben Ari told the passengers after landing: "I hope you had a pleasant flight. I have a big surprise here. I don't know what you are doing next Thursday, I am performing in Miami."

He told all the passengers: "El Al has decided to pamper you all with a free ticket to the concert."