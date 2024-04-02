Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and 7 of his congressional colleagues today sent a letter to President Joe Biden to express their deep concern with the White House’s plan to host Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in April.

The letter states that President Biden’s decision to meet with Prime Minister al-Sudani at this time sends the message that the Biden administration is more interested in appeasing Iran than supporting Israel in defeating Hamas. "The planned visit will occur even as Iraq continues to fund numerous terror groups and remains under significant Iranian influence," the letter said.

It further criticized President Biden for meeting with the Iraqi President while refusing to meet with the leaders of American allies in the region, in particular Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Co-signing the letter were Senator Ted Budd (R-North Carolina), Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida), Congressman Jake Ellzey (Texas-06), Congressman French Hill (Arkansas-02), Congressman Mike Turner (Ohio-10), and Congressman Mike Waltz (Florida-06).

On Sunday night, an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq launched a drone that struck an IDF building in the southern city of Eilat. The hostile aircraft caused damage to the building, but no injuries.