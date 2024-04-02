On Tuesday Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and senior members of the defense establishment.

Minister Gallant raised the incident which resulted in the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees, referring to the tragic nature of the incident and emphasizing the importance of conducting a thorough, professional investigation, which will be followed by the implementation of lessons learned.

Minister Gallant highlighted the important work undertaken by international aid organizations, as well as Israel’s commitment to working closely with partner countries and organizations and facilitating the distribution of humanitarian aid.

He also reflected on the complex environment in which IDF troops are required to operate on a daily basis and acknowledged the importance of strengthening coordination mechanisms with key partners.

In conclusion, Minister Gallant instructed the defense establishment to take the following measures:

1. Establish a professional team that will immediately investigate the circumstances of the incident.

2. Promptly open a joint situation room – a platform that enables coordination between the IDF’s Southern Command and international organizations vis-à-vis the distribution of aid.

3. Support distribution mechanisms by allocating appropriate resources

4. Brief international organizations and partners on the details of the incident and subsequent actions being taken. Maintain an open and transparent line of communication.