Middle East expert, Dr. Mordechai Kedar, spoke to Israel National News – Arutz Sheva, on Israel and the Arab world.

Dr. Kedar, “The Arab world is watching us closely and they notice the demonstrations immediately. As a matter of fact, they actually broadcast the demonstration on a live broadcast on Saturday night. They quoted the Israeli channel and showed it live, in order to show their viewers how Israel is sinking again into the chaos, which will actually defeat the Israelis against themselves.”

Before the war Nasrallah spoke about how he's uplifted and encouraged by the protest that he saw in Israel. Dr. Kedar believes that the Arabs, “Are more than sure that the Israelis will finish each other by these demonstrations, by the fact that people want things that are against the law, like elections. Why should there be elections now, just because somebody doesn't like somebody? So, they actually see the chaos here in Israel, and those people couldn't care less about the chaos, as long as they keep their grip over the Israeli society, through the Supreme Court, through the other devices which they still own, although they fell in the elections, time and again.”

Many people believe that the hostages’ families, who took to the streets are holding the protests for the benefit of the hostages, but Dr. Kedar states that, “It's wrong, because about six or eight families took part in the protests on Saturday night, from 134 families. This means that only a handful of families support this demonstration. Most of the families understand that the more they stream to the streets, the more the chaos which they put in the streets, the higher is the price which Israel is demanded to pay for those hostages. Unfortunately, what they do is actually raising their price to heights which Israel cannot meet. This is unfortunate. They have good intentions, no doubt, but as you know the way to hell is full of good intentions.”

Regarding the war, Dr. Kedar admits that, “Taking care of Hamas is not an easy job. It was known from the beginning that it would not be an easy job. After all, the population before the war was around two million people. Hamas are dozens of thousands of combatants, and you have to kill them all, otherwise they will kill us. It's either us or them. With Hamas you cannot play games. Here you have to be decisive to the peak. Therefore, Israel has to go house by house, inch by inch, man by man and catch them all, and send them either to the prison or to their graves. Until that until has been accomplished, as hard as that it is, Israel will not finish the job. No doubt.”