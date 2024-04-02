ידידיה טלפי מפונה לבית חולים צילום: ללא קרדיט

A number of Arabs on Tuesday attacked Yedidya Talia, a Jewish shepherd from the Talia farm on Mount Hebron, near the town of Yatir.

The Arab attackers hurled rocks. One of the rocks hit Talia's head, and another hit his shoulder. Talia managed to call security forces to the scene, as he protected his body and attempted to protect his flock of sheep.

The forces arriving at the scene succeeded in arresting four of the attackers.

Paramedics arriving at the scene provided Talia with initial medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition.

A statement by the Mount Hebron council read: "The violent attack in the pastures took place as Bezalel, Yedidya's brother and the manager of the farm, is serving in the Judea Brigade, as he has been since the beginning of the war. The Arabs, who apparently noticed this, used his absence to attack the shepherd."

Talia noted, "Some of the Arab attackers even worked in the nearby town of Yatir before the war broke out - something which really brings home how dangerous it is to bring Arab workers into [Jewish] towns."

During the massacre on October 7, Bezalel Talia attempted to rescue his mother, Marseille, founder of the farm, after she went to visit her grandchildren in Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha near the Gaza border. During her visit, Marseille found herself caught in the terrorists' attack on the kibbutz. Immediately upon receiving a phone call from her, Bezalel set out to rescue his mother, but by the time he arrived, it was too late: His mother was found shot dead on one of the kibbutz's roads.

The Talia farm responded: "Today, Arab rioters from a nearby village attempted once again to undermine our possession of this strip of land, and attacked Yedidya with rocks, as he pastured the farm's flock of sheep in its pastureland. But no terror attacks - as violent as they may be - will weaken our fight to keep the soil of our homeland in Jewish hands. We will only come out of this event even stronger, and the farm will, G-d willing, flourish and grow."