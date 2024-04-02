The son of the Slonimer Rebbe, Rabbi Moshe Berezovsky, paid a visit to leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

During the meeting, Rabbi Berezovsky requested that Rabbi Hirsch order preparations for a mass protest similar to the "March of the Million" which was held over 20 years ago.

Rabbi Hirsch listened to the request, but according to Kol Hai Radio, he rejected it outright, saying that such a move would only fan the flames, and potentially lead to elections - something which the haredi parties do not wish to see happen right now.

During the conversation, Rabbi Hirsch explained, "This is not the time, and we must not bring about the breakdown of the coalition before we have exhausted every effort to pass a Draft Law by consensus."

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke about the essential need to recruit additional personnel to the IDF, stressing that the defense establishment is currently preparing to formulate a framework that will enable the recruitment of a growing portion of the Orthodox public, which would take into account the conditions required for an observant lifestyle.

Gallant also noted the efforts undertaken to adapt the IDF’s various programs for the recruitment of Orthodox individuals, and emphasized that he will continue to work on formulating legislation on this issue under a wide consensus.