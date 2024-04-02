The Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday reported that the Israeli negotiating team has submitted an updated proposal for a prisoner swap to the Egyptian mediators.

"The Mossad, ISA and IDF negotiating team will return this afternoon from Cairo at the conclusion of an additional intensive round of negotiations," a PMO statement read.

"In the framework of the talks, under useful Egyptian mediation, the mediators formulated an updated proposal for Hamas."

The statement added, "Israel expects the mediators to take vigorous action regarding Hamas to advance the negotiations toward a deal."

"The State of Israel is continuing to make all necessary efforts for the release of the hostages from Hamas and their return to Israel."