Just after 12:00p.m. on Tuesday, reports said that a drone had fallen near the Ramon Airport outside of Eilat.

No one was injured in the incident.

Approximately half an hour later, the IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, a suspicious aerial target that fell outside of Israeli territory northeast of the city of Eilat was identified."

"The incident has concluded and the details are under review."

The Ramon Airport, previously located within Eilat, is now located approximately 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of Israel's southernmost city.

At around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, a hostile aircraft infiltrated the Eilat region, and was reported to have hit an IDF building.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "Following the sirens which sounded in the city of Eilat and the area of Hevel Eilot regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, IDF soldiers identified a suspicious aerial target that crossed from the east toward Israeli territory."

The statement added that the target fell in the area of the Gulf of Eilat. No injuries were reported but light damage caused to a building.

On Monday afternoon, the IDF announced: "Following the announcement regarding a suspicious aerial target that fell in the area of the Gulf of Eilat overnight, the target fell at an IDF base in Eilat. No injuries were reported and light damage was caused to a structure. The incident is under review."