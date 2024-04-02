מיה רגב ששוחררה משבי חמאס: "כל בחורה עוברת הטרדה" ערוץ הכנסת

The Knesset Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the difficult situation of those women and girls still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Released hostage Maya Regev said tearfully, "Every girl there is sexually harassed."

"I returned after 50 days and I'm still dealing with things. If I could, I would go in and take them, but that is your job, the job of the State that disappointed us - and you are about to go on recess."

Committee chair MK Pnina Tamano Shata responded, "We will not go on recess, we are here with you."

Shira, mother of Liri Elbag, who is still held by Hamas, screamed, "My Liri is in hell, can you manage to understand what it means to be trapped in darkness? She was a slave in Gazans' homes, she needed to cook, play with the household's children, clean the bathrooms - as a means to demean her. I hear my Liri calling to me, 'Mom, save me' - and you are silent and going on recess. How beautiful for the State of Israel."

Sharon Aloni-Cunio, who was also released from Hamas captivity, noted that women are not the only ones harassed by the terrorists: "Men also suffer horrific tortures in captivity. Don't forget them," she pleaded.