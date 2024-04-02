Russia’s FSB security service said Monday that four people arrested over a foiled terror plot had provided money and arms for the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall last month, AFP reported.

More than 140 people were killed when gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall venue on March 22 before setting the building on fire.

The FSB said in a statement Monday that it had arrested four people a day earlier in the southern Dagestan region who “were directly involved in the financing and supply of terrorist means to the perpetrators of the terrorist act carried out on 22 March in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow.”

Russia’s national anti-terrorism committee said on Sunday that it had apprehended three people who were “planning to commit a series of terrorist crimes.”

The FSB said Monday that four foreign citizens had been arrested in the operation in the regional capital Makhachkala and the nearby town of Kaspiysk.

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the Moscow attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin finally acknowledged last week that the terrorists from the attack are “radical Islamists,” but once again repeated his accusation that Ukraine could have played a role in the attack.

Kyiv denies any involvement in this attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Putin of seeking to “shift the blame” onto Kyiv for the Moscow attack.