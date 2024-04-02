US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for further reforms in the Palestinian Authority, after the naming of a new government, AFP reported.

Blinken told PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call that the United States "looks forward to working with the new PA cabinet to promote peace, security and prosperity and urged the implementation of necessary reforms," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"Secretary Blinken emphasized that a revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza," Miller added.

Abbas last month named Mohammad Mustafa, an ally and leading business figure, to serve as the PA “prime minister” with a mandate to help reform the PA.

Last week, the PA chairman approved a new government led by Mustafa.

Mustafa replaces former cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh who, along with his government, resigned in February.

His appointment was welcomed by the US, which is pushing for reforms in the PA so that it can govern Gaza after the war.

Washington’s insistence in having the PA play a key role in administering Gaza after the war has put it at odds with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has expressed strong opposition to the idea.

Netanyahu has stressed that Israel will have to continue to control security in the Gaza Strip for as long as it takes to prevent terrorism. He has rejected the idea that the PA will rule Gaza the day after the war, since Abbas refuses to condemn terrorist attacks against Israelis while continuing to pay salaries to terrorist murderers and their families.

Miller also said in Monday’s statement that Blinken "underscored the US commitment to the realization of the creation of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel."