The Palestinian Authority is seeking a United Nations Security Council vote this month to make it a full member of the world body, the PA’s UN envoy told Reuters on Monday.

Riyad Mansour, who has permanent observer status in the UN, told the news agency that the aim was for the Security Council to take a decision at an April 18 ministerial meeting on the Middle East, but that a vote had yet to be scheduled.

He added that a 2011 PA application for full membership was still pending because the 15-member council never took a formal decision.

"The intention is to put the application to a vote in the Security Council this month," he added.

In November of 2012, the United Nations passed a resolution recognizing “Palestine” as a non-member observer state.

Since that time, the PA has several times said it will aim for full membership in the UN.

An application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Security Council and then at least two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly.

The US, which has veto power at the Security Council, in 2022 urged the PA not to pursue a vote at the UN Security Council on gaining full UN membership, stressing it will likely veto any such move.

The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday’s report.