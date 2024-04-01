Anti-Israel activists are planning a demonstration outside a New Jersey synagogue today (Monday) to protest an event at the synagogue featuring Israeli rescue and burial organization ZAKA, National Review reported.

The activists are targeting Congregation Bnai Yeshurun in Teaneck, and accused ZAKA of spreading lies about Hamas atrocities in order to justify Israel's retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip.

The Within Our Lifetime (WOL) and American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) organizations stated in their advertisements for the demonstration, “Join us in Teaneck, NJ, on Monday, April 1st, as we stand in solidarity to demand accountability from ZAKA. While they're being hailed as heroes, ZAKA's false claims and fabricated evidence have fueled the genocide in Gaza. Let's ensure truth prevails and justice is served.”

ZAKA volunteers will discuss the processes of search and rescue and identifying and burying the bodies of the victims of the Hamas massacre of October 7.

The Rabbinical Council of Bergen County and the Bergen County Jewish Action Committee (BCJAC) condemned the planned demonstration as “a violation of all that we hold sacred.”

“It has come to our attention that an antisemitic protest has been called for tomorrow night outside of Bnai Yeshurun in response to a shul-sponsored event involving ZAKA,” the statement reads. “As many of you are aware, ZAKA (a Hebrew acronym for Identification of the Victims of Disasters) is an internationally recognized humanitarian organization which was central in providing final dignity, kavod acharon, to those of our brothers and sisters brutally slaughtered on the 7th of October.”

Last month, another anti-Israel demonstrator by pro-Hamas protestors outside a Teaneck synagogue turned violent.

About 1,000 protestors gathered outside Congregation Keter Torah, an Orthodox Jewish Synagogue in Teaneck, in protest against an event on real estate in Israel.