A senior diplomatic official expressed optimism that a deal to return the hostages held by Hamas is possible in the near future.

"If Hamas is interested in a deal - we can move forward. We have come a long way this time as well, there is potential for progress in the coming days," said the source.

Kan News reported that senior Israeli officials involved in the negotiations for the release of the hostages added that "the Israeli delegation in Cairo presented the mediators with a more up-to-date and flexible position regarding the return of the residents to the northern Gaza Strip."

Yesterday (Sunday), at the War Cabinet meeting, the ministers dealt with the question of Israel's flexibility in the negotiations and considered a compromise regarding the return of the residents of northern Gaza, and the Israeli presence in the corridor that divides the Strip.

Hamas continues to insist that the release of the hostages will be carried out in stages throughout the six weeks of the prospective ceasefire. This means that if a deal takes place - some of the hostages who are expected to be released will remain in Hamas captivity during the Passover holiday.