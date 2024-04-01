Despite the advanced legislation in the Knesset against Al-Jazeera, MK Zvi Sukkot clarified that due to the restrictions imposed on it, it will still be possible to watch the channel even after the law is approved.

"We have been fighting for a long time to close Al-Jazeera. The Attorney General has diluted the law and told the Communications Minister, 'Let me remind you who's the boss in the country', Sukkot explained in an interview with Kol Chai.

According to him, the law is time-limited. "The law is only valid for 3 months, subject to the approval of a district judge. The Attorney General didn't even approve sanctions on the reporters, only confiscation of photography equipment, but not cell phones. Even after the law is approved, it will still be possible to watch Al-Jazeera in Israel".

Sukkot revealed that "There was a deep disagreement within the coalition. All the coalition members in the committee opposed the law. We didn't want to bring it to a vote today".

He added: "When they closed Arutz Sheva, the Attorney General did not intervene. When the right is harmed, everyone is silent. They don't need the law to harm us".