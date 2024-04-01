Two residents of Laqia were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

The girl's friend reported last weekend that she had gone missing. Large police forces began searching for her, and with the help of security cameras, she was found alone in a desert area by the side of the road, very confused.

An examination carried out on the girl supported the suspicion that she was sexually assaulted. On the other hand, the two suspects claim they "just gave her a ride".

Attorney Ali Abu Laban, representing one of the suspects on behalf of the public defender's office, said that "the young man denies the suspicions and provided a version of the events. We are waiting for the police to examine his version and the forensic evidence and that he will be released". His detention was extended until Thursday.

MK Almog Cohen said that "The rape of a 15-year-old girl and rape in general is terror in every respect and matter. I demand that the ISA investigate the event as a nationalistic incident and to bring the harshest punishment possible against these human animals".

"The truth must be told: These acts were carried out on the basis of terrorist ideology, and for that, they must face justice", he added.