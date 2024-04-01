Lieutenant Colonel Meir Karmi was one of the first to grasp the magnitude of the disaster on October 7 and rushed to bring his reserve battalion into action without waiting for approval or orders.

Thanks to his quick thinking, the soldiers under his command were able to arrive relatively early in Kfar Gaza, long before the other forces - and save entire families from the massacre.

Channel 13 News reporter Roi Yanovsky accompanied Karmi and his soldiers back to the kibbutz where they met with the families they saved. "I knew that while we were preparing - people were being murdered," Karmi said.