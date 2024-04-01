Information on hundreds of prisoners was stolen from Russia's prison computers by hackers following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

CNN reports that in addition to stealing the information, the message "Long live Alexei Navalny" appeared on the prison screens.

Alongside this, they managed to change the prices of the canteen, with the stated price being 100 times the "new" price of the hackers.

About two months ago, it was announced that Navalny had died in prison. The Kremlin regime refuses to admit that it had a part in his death and stated that the death was natural.

Following his death, Russian police started a wave of arrests after confrontations between Navalny supporters and police officers, with at least 400 people being arrested within a few hours on the streets of Russia's major cities in attempts to suppress the expression of support for Navalny.