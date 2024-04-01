There were shameful scenes at a Women's Rights Day demonstration in Munich's Marienplatz. Palestinian flags everywhere. Israeli flags were not welcome. Left-wing and pro-Palestinian groups insulted and pushed several Jewish women. Among the participants was also the president of the Jewish community of Munich Charlotte Knobloch (a Holocaust survivor).

Same scenes in Paris. Insults, attempted aggression, threats and throwing of projectiles, the pro-Israeli collectives had to be exfiltrated from the Paris demonstration organized on the occasion of International Women's Rights Day. “We heard slogans like 'dirty Jews', 'Nazis', 'Israeli murderers',” Mélanie Pauli-Geysse, president of No Silence, told Le Point.

Eggs, broken bottles, rubber bullets. “It was then that the situation worsened, we were only able to walk a few minutes before being exfiltrated by the police for our safety.

In L’Express, Sarah Barukh wrote: "There were Iranian, Afghan, Israeli, Pakistani, Yazidi and others, we denounce the devastation of apartheid imposed by radical Islamism. We stand alongside women who are victims of barbaric traditions such as excision, in France and elsewhere". Next to her, Mona Jafarian, who fled from Iran, and Father Desbois, a Catholic priest who returns from Ukraine and recounts his life with Yazidi women, his arrest in Iraq and his death sentence in several countries designated as lands of Islam because "I expressed words of sympathy towards the Jews".

Meanwhile, the Algerian writer Kamel Daoud writes that no media or feminist organization in Europe is following the testimonies reported by the survivors of the family of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, the caliph of Daesh. His daughter, his wives, his sexual slaves are interviewed on Saudi TV to talk about the caliph.

“No relaunch in newspapers or platforms, no analysis, no echo” writes Daoud. “Western neo-feminism, crumbling into particularisms, is indifferent to this 'Muslim' scene where the condition of millions of women parades, beyond digital screens and the effects of ideological bubbles”.

A forced tour should then be immediately organized to the Hamas cages under Gaza where Hamas is holding Israeli female hostages. And for those who don't feel like it, there is still the exhibition in London in which the conditions of imprisonment of the Israelis were recreated based on the testimonies of those who were exchanged in November.

There is a pathological reluctance across the West to believe that Hamas has raped and mutilated women. “It didn't happen” or “where is the proof?”. The speed with which these people went from saying "believe women" and #MeToo to "show the rape photos or it didn't happen" is mind-blowing.

Rape denial is so widespread that some have felt compelled to take to the streets to raise awareness of Hamas' sexual crimes. British Jews and their (few) allies gathered near BBC headquarters to say “rape is not resistance”. Some wore jogging bottoms with stains between the legs, in solidarity with Naama Levy, the 19-year-old Israeli woman seen in that very state shortly after the Hamas pogrom.

The West went from “believe women” to “believe terrorists”.

Nothing seems to interfere with the ideological excitement that these old and perverse peacocks derive from a barbarism that they mistake for rebellion in an unholy marriage of Western self-loathing and Islamic Jihad. They are willing to do anything to save the most squalid moral vanity and be able to continue selling us their “goodness.” Except that it is really evil.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter.

His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.

