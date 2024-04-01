The IDF summed up the results of the operation at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which ended this morning after two weeks.

"Over the last two weeks, the IDF and the ISA conducted precise operational activity against terrorist operatives and infrastructure at Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. The forces apprehended approximately 500 terrorists identified as affiliated with terrorist organizations and eliminated hundreds of terrorists in the Strip. The apprehended suspects were transferred for further interrogation to the ISA and Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated Monday afternoon.

The operation was carried out following precise intelligence from the ISA and the Intelligence Directorate regarding terrorist organizations' activities in the area, including using Shifa as a command and control center and military headquarters.

The forces found large quantities of weapons, intelligence documents throughout the hospital, encountered terrorists in close-quarters battles and engaged in combat while avoiding harm to the medical staff and patients.

This morning (Monday), the mission was completed, and the forces withdrew from the area of the hospital.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist operatives and infrastructure across the Gaza Strip," the IDF stated.