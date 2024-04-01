הפגיעה בשוטר צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The police have arrested a suspect near the village of Shuqba in the Negev desert who stole a vehicle from Raanana and while fleeing hit an officer at a police roadblock. The officer was injured and taken for medical treatment.

The suspect was arrested as part of the police's war against a gang of car thieves in the Shuqba area last month.

The detention of the suspect, a 25-year-old from Kfar Qassem, was extended by the court, and this week, after a police investigation, the prosecution unit of the Judea and Samaria submitted an indictment against the suspect and requested that his detention be extended until the end of the process.