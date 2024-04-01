Nearly 100 parents of soldiers fighting in the IDF's Egoz Unit have penned a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, claiming that the IDF is avoiding strikes on Qatari-sponsored buildings - and thereby endangering IDF soldiers.

"We are a group of parents of soldiers from the Egoz Unit," the letter, first published by Amit Segal, began. "We are very proud of them, of how they are serving on the front lines of the IDF, as we educated them to do, with the values of a boundless love of the People of Israel, unshakable Zionism, and self-sacrifice to protect our homeland, the Land of Israel."

ארכיון: פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

"Since the failure of the Simchat Torah (October 7 -ed.) massacre, our sons, fighters of Egoz, have been risking their lives in battles against a barbaric and murderous enemy, led by the unit's commanders, in fire and water, and tirelessly striking the enemy in Gaza. We pray for their welfare together with that of all IDF soldiers, and despite the difficulty, worry, and sleepless nights, we understand well the greatness of the task and of the hour, and we convey strength and resilience to our heroic sons, to strengthen the fighting spirit in their hearts."

The letter continued, "More than once or twice we have been privy to extremely serious situations, in which it seems that the lives of our sons, who are fighting, are not at the top of the priority list. Thus it was with the order to clean out Hamas'(!) 'hospital' while endangering their lives, thus it was with the fighting in alleys before they were blown up, and thus it is with fighting in multi-story buildings which could be cleansed through fire or artillery fire, and in other instances."

"Even more than this, it has become known to us that buildings which are owned by Qatar receive immunity, and there are instructions to minimize damage, and our sons are forced to carry out 'surgical' actions instead of aggressive pounding, at the expense of their personal safety. Just last Friday, Sergeant Major Alon Kudriashov, may G-d avenge his blood, was killed, and soldiers from the unit were injured. Today Sergeant First Class Sivan Wail, may G-d avenge his blood, died of his wounds. We are concerned that this incident results from tying the hands of these soldiers, and they could not burn the homes which were nearby, and thus reduce the danger to the soldiers.

"Can you testify that the lives of our sons are more important to you than the PR with the United States and the world? In a conversation with the brigade commander, we demanded answers and we did not receive them, and we understand that this is not under his control, but rather a policy of the Cabinet and the senior commanders.

"The lives of our sons are more precious than the lives of the enemy population or other interests," the parents stressed. "We demand of you: We are entrusting what is most precious to us than all else into your hands. Protect the lives of our sons who are fighting! The remnants of the horrific failure of the Simchat Torah massacre must not continue into the management of the war, at the expense of our fighter sons."