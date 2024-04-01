A short while ago, IDF fighter jets simultaneously struck approximately 10 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon are a weapons storage facility, launch posts and terrorist infrastructure.

On Sunday evening, the IDF confirmed that an IAF aircraft struck a vehicle in the area of Kounine in Lebanon in which Hezbollah terrorist Ismail Al-Zin was located.

Al-Zin was a significant commander in the Anti-Tank Missile Unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces. He was also a significant source of knowledge regarding anti-tank missiles and was responsible for dozens of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians, communities and security forces.

On Friday, an unmanned aerial vehicle struck a vehicle in the town of Bazourieh in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon. At the same time, artillery attacks were reported in Kfarhamam and Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon.

Later that day, the IDF confirmed that an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Ali Abed Akhsan Naim, the Deputy Commander of Hezbollah’s Rocket and Missile Unit, in the area of Bazouriye in Lebanon.

Ali was considered to be a significant source of knowledge in the terrorist organization and a leader in the field of rockets. He was also one of the leaders of heavy-warhead rocket fire and was responsible for conducting and planning attacks against Israeli civilians.