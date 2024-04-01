מיצג מחאה מול משרדי אונר"א אם תרצו

Activists from the Im Tirtzu movement set up a protest display outside the UNRWA offices in Jerusalem depicting hostages in a classroom in front of a UNRWA teacher.

The display was set up after the IDF Spokesman revealed that UNRWA employees were directly involved in the massacre, murder, and abduction of Israelis on October 7th.

Matan Peleg, the Chairman of Im Tirtzu, stated that "the public overwhelmingly supports the removal of the three UNRWA offices from Jerusalem. We will not accept the presence of an organization whose employees participated in the massacre in Jerusalem! UNRWA - out!"