תיעוד חיסול המחבל דוברות המשטרה

An investigation at the scene of Sunday night's stabbing attack in Gan Yavne which left three individuals wounded found that the terrorist, an Arab resident of Judea and Samaria without an entry permit, arrived at the shopping center armed with two knives. He then began stabbing victims, stabbing a young man outside a gym on the second floor.

After that, the terrorist entered the gym, where he managed to stab an additional man. He then went to the ground floor, where he stabbed a third victim.

A municipal police team consisting of an officer and an inspector, who received calls for help, arrived at the scene within less than a minute, began searching the area, and noticed the terrorist running in their direction in an attempt to attack them. The inspector managed to push the terrorist away as the officer pulled out his firearm and shot at the terrorist, neutralizing him.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Southern District Commander Dep. Com. Amir Cohen, heard an account of the events from the officer and the inspector.