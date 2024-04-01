תיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

IDF and ISA troops have completed precise operational activity in the area of the Shifa Hospital and exited the area of the hospital. The troops killed terrorists in close-quarters encounters and located numerous weapons and intelligence documents throughout the hospital, all while preventing harm to civilians, patients, and medical teams.

In the central Gaza Strip, an IDF helicopter directed by IDF troops struck a booby-trapped Hamas military compound from which terrorists observed IDF troops and an additional Hamas military compound.

Over the past day, IAF aircraft killed terrorists who posed an immediate threat to IDF troops, including a sniper who posed a threat to the troops was struck and killed by an IDF helicopter.

In Khan Yunis, IDF Commando troops are operating in the area of Al-Amal. The troops killed terrorists in close-quarters encounters, conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure in the area, and apprehended a number of terrorists. During searches, the troops located many weapons, including explosive devices.

Over the past day, the IAF in cooperation with IDF ground troops conducted a number of precise strikes in the area of Khan Yunis. The troops located a truck that drove toward them and a vehicle where a number of terrorists operated which posed a threat to the forces. In response, an IAF aircraft struck them.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל