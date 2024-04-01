Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan has called for the war in Gaza to be finished quickly - "like Nagasaki and Hiroshima."

Speaking to constituents in a town hall last Monday, Walberg responded to a question on why the US is using taxpayer funds to construct a temporary pier to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Answering the constituent, Walberg said, "I don’t think we should" become further involved in the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. "We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid."

He added, "It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick."

CNN noted that a full transcript of Walberg's remarks included similar statements regarding the war in Ukraine: "The same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick. Instead [of] 80% in Ukraine being used for humanitarian purposes, it should be 80-100% to wipe out Russia, if that’s what we want to do."

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Walberg clarified: "As a child who grew up in the Cold War Era, the last thing I’d advocate for would be the use of nuclear weapons. In a shortened clip, l used a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as swiftly as possible, without putting American troops in harm’s way."

"My reasoning was the exact opposite of what is being reported: the quicker these wars end, the fewer innocent lives will be caught in the crossfire."

Walberg stressed, "The sooner Hamas and Russia surrender, the easier it will be to move forward. The use of this metaphor, along with the removal of context, distorted my message, but I fully stand by these beliefs and stand by our allies."