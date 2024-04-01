Following the expected cuts to the yeshiva budgets, a leading haredi rabbi has proposed a solution from within the haredi world.

"We are all thankful to the generous-hearted from abroad, who are here and who are not here, who disperse from their wealth with generosity, for the benefit of maintaining the kollels (yeshivas for married students) - which is the mainstay of the existence of Judaism in our generation," Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Landa said Sunday evening.

"And aside from the enormous reward given to those who support the Tree of Life, by means of increasing the numbers of students in the kollels - they help themselves and the members of their households to live a life of Torah, with an atmosphere of Torah, in a community of G-d-fearing people who learn Torah, and who observe it in its character and in its purity.

"And especially now, when those who hate us have reared their heads, our call goes forth from here to our generous brothers who are G-d-fearing in the United States, who love the Torah and who appreciate those who learn it - now is your hour of greatness: Take upon yourselves this lofty and holy task to maintain Torah in the Land of Israel, and lend a supportive shoulder and great and strong support, with your strength and with your wealth, because this is the existence of Judaism."

Rabbi Landa emphasized, "Together with this, we must take care that the donations are given only through the yeshiva and kollel deans, and the principals of institutions, as was always customary, and not through any other way or means."

"Absolutely do not - only through the yeshiva deans, the kollel deans, and the principals of institutions. No other way exists, and thus they will maintain the Tree of Life, the tree of Torah learning by the dedicated who occupy themselves with its study.

"May we all merit an abundance of good and kindness, and may we be saved by the salvation of eternity, speedily in our days."