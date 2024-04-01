The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Monday morning that Staff sergeant Nadav Cohen, 20, from Haifa, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Cohen served in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade.

His family has been notified.

On Sunday, it was cleared for publication that Sergeant First Class Sivan Wail, 20, from Ra'anana, died from wounds sustained in battle on Friday.

He served in the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade.

Wail was killed in the same battle in which Sergeant Major Alon Kudriashov, 21, from Modi'in, a soldier in Egoz as well, was killed.

16 soldiers, six of them from the unit, were wounded during the intense battle after terrorists fired RPGs on the building where the forces were standing.